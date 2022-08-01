Use herbicide instead of bush burning, ENADEP advises Enugu farmers

By Ifeoma Aka

Programme Manager, Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), Mr Mathias Onu, has advised farmers in the state to use herbicide for bush clearing instead of bush burning.

Onu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Monday in Enugu that herbicide improved soil nutrient, unlike bush burning which scorched the earth and removed the nutrient.

According to him, bush burning is not the best way of clearing land, as it makes the land to lose some soil nutrients.

“We have procured correct herbicide to make sure that all the weeds and grasses in the farm are killed completely.

“We have also arranged with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to make sure that tractors are made ready for land preparations.

“Also, through the benevolence of the governor, we have had lots of fertiliser ready for them to be used as well as organic fertiliser, some of which are distributed free,’’ he said.

The programme manager said that the organisation had collaborated with local government chairmen in the state to sensitise farmers on proper ways of preparing land for farming.

Onu explained that ENADEP had improved seedlings for sale at reduced prices for farmers for enhanced production. (NAN)

