Use Excess Crude Account proceeds for infrastructure development, Ex-ANAN president urges FG

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ota, Ogun state, Nzekwe said that the recent rise in crude oil price on the international market, was a welcome development as more revenue would accrue to the Federal Government to finance the nation’s annual budget.

NAN recalled that the benchmark of crude oil prices was increased from $20 dollars to $30 dollars in the national budget just as oil prices spiraled and was presently selling between $64 dollars to $65 dollars per barrel at the international market.