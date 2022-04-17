Use Easter to preach peace, love — Lalong tells Nigerians

By Martha Agas

The Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, has urged Nigerians to use the period to preach peace, love and hope for a better country.

Lalong made the call in his Easter message conveyed by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Sunday in Jos.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the lessons of Christ’s sacrifice and teachings of resilience, love, patience and determination, to overcome evil and for the progress of the nation.

He said that the current security situation in the country as well as other challenges being experienced called for determination and concerted efforts to defeat the evil forces causing pain and agony to innocent people .

He said that as Jesus overcame death and liberated mankind, Nigeria would overcome the current phase of insecurity and destruction in its land.

The governor urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement of persons or activity to the security agencies to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

He called for more prayers and support for leaders to enable them to provide visionary and purposeful leadership.

He said the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ which is at the centre of the Christian faith guarantees victory.(NAN)

