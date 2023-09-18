Use Awka township stadium to make Anambra hub of sports in Southeast – SWAN begs Gov. Soludo

By Chimezie Anaso

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter, has called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to develop the Awka Township Stadium to an Olympic-sized stadium and make it the centre for sports excellence in the Southeast.

SWAN, which made the call in a communique issued after its September meeting, commended Soludo for the increased activity in the sports sector and consistency of the state at national competitions in the last one year.

The communique, issued in Awka on Sunday, was co-signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary respectively, of the body of sports writers in Anambra.

SWAN advised that the Park A section of the Awka Township Stadium should not be used as a car park for fun seekers at the proposed Solution Fun City, but building of a Games Village which will contain a hotel, indoor sports hall, and training pitches.

This, it said, would help the arena retain the semblance of a sports stadium and also continue to enjoy the approval already obtained for staging top-class football matches.

According to the communique, Anambra State has recorded a remarkable spike in the level of sports activities in the last one year.

“SWAN expresses concern over inadequate government-owned sports facilities in Anambra and therefore called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to reconsider his plans to convert part of the Awka Township Stadium to an amusement park.

“The Awka Township Stadium can actually be developed into an Olympic-sized Sports Arena and be used to as a centre of sports excellence in the Southeast.

“SWAN rejects the plan to use part of Park A of the Awka Township Stadium for a car park for fun seekers at the proposed amusement park. It should be used a Games Village which will contain a hotel, indoor sports hall, and training pitches,” it said.

SWAN called on the Anambra government to partner existing private sports investment entities in the state as a way of bridging the sports infrastructure gap in the State.

It said it should no longer be a ground for discovering and breeding talents but a convergence point for national sports competition.

SWAN appreciated the Anambra government for bringing back the school sports festival after over 10 years and pleaded that it should be sustained, noting that it was the surest pathway to returning to its days of glory in sports.

“SWAN is impressed with the level of participation and performances of Anambra at national competitions and wishes the state contingent success at the National Youth Games coming up in Delta State later this month.

“We identify with the significant improvement in the sports sector under the current management of Anambra State Sports Development Commission and call for increased funding for the Sector.

“We want to reiterate our readiness to partner the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo administration for the success of emerging sports economy in Anambra,” the statement indicated. (NAN)

