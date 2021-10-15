Use Anambra poll to test run electronic transmission of result- ADP tells INEC

The Democratic Party (ADP), has urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the Nov.6 Anambra governorship to run electronic transmission of results, ahead of 2023 election.

Yabaji Sani, Chairman, ADP made the appeal on Friday during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council for Anambra election.

Sani said that the Anambra was a opportunity to run the technological driven process, ahead of 2023.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate INEC on historic victory over the debacle with the National on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

“Most certainly, the courage demonstrated by the leadership of INEC under Prof. has in no small measure, reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the possibilities for the conduct of credible elections in the country in times ahead.

“In this regard, the ADP emphatically that the electoral body should -run the electronic transfer of votes in the Anambra governorship election, ahead 2023,” he said.

Sani urged the federal government and security agencies to use the Anambra to gage the efficacy of nation’s security apparatus, ahead of 2023.

He also tasked the government  to ensure that the Anambra election was conducted as scheduled in a free, fair and credible way.(NAN)

