USAID trains rice farmers in Delta, RIFAN lauds Okowa, CBN for support

Chief Silver Ejezie, Delta Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) says USAID has commenced a training programme for rice farmers in the state.

Ejezie, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) on Monday in Asaba, said no fewer than 7,519 registered rice farmers would benefit from the training.

He said famers in Delta North and South Senatorial Districts had been trained in Asaba and Eku.

“As we speak now, farmers in Delta Central are being trained today June 15, in Warri under the “Feed the Future Agribusiness Investment Nigeria a -USAID programme on best practice on rice cultivation and processing in Delta,” he said.

He said that the training preceded the expected input supply from RIFAN headquarter in Abuja this week.

According to him, after this training by the USAID, the famers will be better prepared for the rainy season farming in the state.

“As farmers in the state, we have really enjoyed the support of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and we must say the Central Bank of Nigeria are also supportive of this programme.

“I have to let you know that the state chapter of RIFAN is planning to present an award to the USAID, the state governor and the CBN in recognition of their support.”

He said though one of the teething challenge facing the association had been that of tractors for land preparations.

“But we have been assured of supply of some tractors by our national body and we hope to receive from them soon,” Ejezie said.(NAN)

