USAID trains govt officials, CSOs on procurement planning in Adamawa

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has begun a three-day training for 42 government officials and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on procurement planning in Adamawa.

Hajiya Maryam Dikko, USAID’s Team Lead, State-to-State project, stated this at the inauguration of the exercise on Monday in Yola.

She said the exercise which is being implemented under the State-to-State project was to expose the participants to foundational public procurement and annual procurement planning.

Dikko, represented by Mr Emmanuel Bwala, Citizens Engagement and Capacity Building specialist, USAID, said the programme would deliberate on the need for participants to do more on what they are doing to achieve positive results.

She urged the participants to actively participate in the exercise to enable them acquire skills on annual procurement and planning.

In her remarks, Suzanne Myada, Public Financial Management Specialist, USAID, urged the participants to understand the concept of the training to enable them to step down the training to others.

“Everything we do is to improve service delivery, especially in the three key areas including health, education as well as Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH),” she said.

Dr Kingsley Udeh, a resource person and procurement consultant, said the participants were expected to demonstrate understanding on procurement law.

“At the end, you should be able to demonstrate understanding on annual procurement planning and show deep understanding of annual procurement,” he said.

Yakubu Ilica, one of the participants, commended USAID for the gesture, adding it would encourage improve service delivery and performances. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

