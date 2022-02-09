USAID trains CSOs on citizens budget in Adamawa

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has trained various Community Social Organisations (CSOs) on effective citizens budget participation, presentation and implementation in Adamawa.

Mr Maxwell Machill, the USAID team leader in the state, declared the training opened on Tuesday in Yola.

Machill said that the training was aimed to impact knowledge for CSOs in the state on how to prepare and participate in citizens budget proposal.He said that the four-day training was organised by USAID in collaboration with the State Government.“The core objective of the training is to impact knowledge for CSOs in state on how to participate and have idea in government’s budget preparation and implementation for transparency, accountability and effectiveness.“Also, it is designed to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of budget as well as bringing citizens into the process,” Machill said.He warned the CSOs not to use the training opportunity to humiliate or distract government.

He called on the participants to ensure the 2022 budget was monitored and tasked the CSOs to pass what they acquired to members of various organisations across the state.

Mr Usman Mapeo, the Permanent Secretary, state Planning Commission, described the exercise as a welcome development.

“The training will enhance efficiency of budget development and transparency in government, which will give citizens a sense of belonging,” Mapeo said.

Also, Malam Nasir Adamu, the state CSOs, said they were overwhelmed and opportuned to have an idea of how citizens budget is been prepared.

Adamu lauded the organisers of the exercise for carrying members of communities along to have an idea of how the budget is being prepared and implemented. (NAN)

