The USAID Integrated Health Project (IHP), Bauchi State Office, has introduced health facility based training for health personnel in 323 Primary Health Care Centres (PHC) in the state.

The Bauchi State Director of PHC, Dr Alhadsan Siaka, states this at a two-day workshop for journalists on health governance reporting in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi, organised by USAID-IHP on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that USAID-IHP has its intervention integrated in Reproductive Health, Maternal, New-born, Child Health, Malaria and Nutrition (RMNCH+MN) in the state.

He said that the initiative was to provide technical support without hindering health care services for women and children.

Siaka said that the training focused on maternal, newborn and child health, child birth spacing in 14 local government areas of the state.

He said the ongoing training commenced in September 2020 and was expected to end in April, while the remaining six would commence soon.

The State Director said that a practical approach was used with unique modules for all the sessions to provide service with practical demonstration clients.

Siaka said that the criteria for the facility training was that benefiting PHC must have at least three health personnel.

“IHP is conducting facility based training for health care providers in 323 PHC to ensure that they do not leave the facility that can create a gap in creating service.

Siaka also said that IHP had trained master trainers on various health care components in the state as a sustainability measure.

He said that data managers were trained on the various tools for timely and quality health care data and commended the Bauchi State Government for prioritising health care services in the state.

Speaking on key interventions, the state director said that IHP supported the state on Health Financing, development of Health Management Information System (HIMS) from 2013 to 2019.

Other interventions supported by IHP were capacity building at various levels and supply of commodities, demand creation and mobilisation.

Earlier, the Knowledge Management Specialist of IHP, Mr Boniface Kassim, said the objective of the training was to update journalists on RMNCH+MN activities. (NAN)

