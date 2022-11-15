USAID trains 40 CSOs on community development in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded State Accountability, and Effectiveness (State2State) Activity has commenced the training of 40 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Bauchi on Community Charter Demands (CCD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday reports that the training would focused on effective advocacy for sustainable governance reforms.

State2State Activity supports improving the state’s plan and budget, raising revenues, increasing civil society participation, and overseeing service delivery in the health; education; and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sectors.

The activity operates in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Gombe and Sokoto states.

Speaking, Mr John Onyeukwu, Deputy Chief of Party for State2State Activity, said that advocacy is core in negotiating policies to ensure accountability in Governance.

According to him, advocacy is core in changing the narratives in governance.

He said that CSOs must have the right information and ability to stand and speak out on issues.

Onyeukwu urged participants to actively engage in the training to ensure that policy makers are accountable to public funds.

Mr Habila Salem, State2state Citizen’s Engagement Specialist (CES) said, that the objective of the capacity building was to ensure the capacity of participants’ knowledge on CCD.

“CCD is a tool for citizen Engagement as it contains the representative needs of a community,” he said.

He said that CSOs should advocate for the adoption of the CCD to reduce the burden of the zonal budget public hearing.(NAN)

