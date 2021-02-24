USAID to train 100,000 health workers in Nigeria by 2025

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is to produce a cadre of 100,000 new health workers competent to respond to current and future health needs of the populations in some targeted Nigeria states.

The activity, which will be over the next five years will be under USAID’s “Health Workforce Management’’, a new USAID funded activity to improve the quality of health worker training in Nigeria.

A statement by the U.S. Mission on Wednesday said that the project was inaugurated on Tuesday by the USAID Health Office Director, Paul McDermott and key government health sector officials.

“The five-year, $19 million Health Workforce Management activity will support the establishment of a cost-effective, well-trained, and motivated health workforce in targeted rural and remote areas of some Nigerian states.

“The states include Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Ebonyi as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are investing in the health workforce because strong and capable human resources for health improve health outcomes and save lives.

“The activity will support efforts to address the persistent healthcare worker challenges in Nigeria,’’ McDermott said at the virtual ceremony,.

“Health Workforce Management will strengthen human resources, improve governance of the health workforce, and develop interventions to improve health worker retention.

“Over the next five years, the activity is expected to produce a cadre of 100,000 new health workers competent to respond to current and future health needs of the populations in the targeted states,” the statement said.

Health Workforce Management will train these primary health care workers to anchor a more proficient workforce to respond to health needs, improve the distribution and skill mix of front-line workers, and strengthen training institutions to adopt and apply more effective approaches to human resources.

“This initiative could not have come at a better time.

“It will be most beneficial to address maldistribution of health workers by producing the appropriate skill mix of frontline health workers at the primary care level.

“We look forward to positive change and assure USAID of our collaboration and support all the way.”

The activity will be implemented by Banyan Global in collaboration with Abt Associates, Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Solina Health.

It is part of USAID’s integrated package of activities valued at $793 million that is focused on integrating health service delivery at the primary level, creating demand for health services, and strengthening supply chain management at the sub-national level. (NAN)