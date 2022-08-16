USAID to collaborate with UITH on HIV/AIDS control in Kwara

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The United State Agency for International Development (USAID), has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) on the control of HIV/AIDS in Kwara.

Mrs Nike Kehinde, the Team Lead of USAID, said this on Tuesday when she visited UITH hospital management in Ilorin.

According to her, the agency is promoting a new project known as the Centre for Clinical Care and Research in Nigeria.

The team lead who gave a brief overview of the initiative’s goals and objectives, described it as a programme aimed at accelerating AIDS control.

Kehinde, who said the project would run for five years, said that it was now being implemented in 10 local governments in Kwara.

She said the project would help patients with drugs and laboratory work as well as provide a financial incentive to the hospitals.

According to Kehinde, the agency funded by the U.S. government delivers lifesaving treatment to more than 1.5 million individuals, over 83 per cent of the total estimated 1.8 million Nigerian people living with HIV.

She also said that it supported comprehensive services to more than one million vulnerable children and their family members affected by HIV.

The team lead, therefore, solicited for the support of the UITH management on the project.

Responding, Prof. Yusuf Dasilva, the Chief Medical Director of UITH, commended the agency and assured them of the support of the hospital.

He urged them to assist the hospital management in the training of its staff as well as other incentives that would promote the health and welfare of the citizenry. (NAN)

