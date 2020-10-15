USAID, other stakeholders resolve to strengthen FCT healthcare system

The USAID Integrated Health Programme (IHP), FCT Primary Health Care Board (PHCB) and

traditional rulers in the FCT have resolved to work together to strengthen healthcare system in the territory. They took the decision at the Orientation and Inaugural meeting of Area Council Health Authority (ACHA) Management and

Advisory Structures for Abaji in Abuja on Thursday. The FCT Director of USAID IHP, Dr Juliana Nathaniel, said health indices in the FCT was poor, hence major stakeholders must work toward

addressing the issues head-on.

Nathaniel said that morbidity and mortality rates remained high among women, children and the general population because of the

weak health system in the council areas of the federal capital. She added that the cost of health services had persistently denied the poor and the vulnerable access to quality healthcare services and

had indeed remained an issue of great concern to all and sundry. The director said “I am truly excited to be part of this historic event because what we are witnessing today is not just long overdue

but a very critical step toward the right direction.

“I want to congratulate the FCT leadership for this giant stride. Setting up these structures as prescribed under the PHC Act is necessary

for proper management, coordination and effective delivery of Primary Healthcare programmes. “When in place, the structures will not only help to ensure that Primary Health Care (PHC) centres plans are properly articulated,

but represent the interest and felt-needs of communities. “The structures will also help to actualise the concept of bottom-top approach in PHC programming in the FCT. “We are all aware that setting up the management and administrative structures for each area council is crucial. “This is because it is in line with the principles of the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) initiative and

mandated by the PHC Enabling Act of 2019.

“Putting these structures in place and making them functional is not just a basic requirement but a prerequisite for accessing

the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF),” she stressed.’ She, therefore, urged stakeholders involved to focus on implementation articulated strategies and interventions to bring about

complete turn-around in PHC management and service delivery system to impact positively on health indices in the FCT. The Director, Finance and Administration of FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Alhaji Ishaq Sadeeq, reiterated government’s

commitment to strengthen healthcare system, adding that the meeting was critical to fortify PHC structures in the territory. According to him, the structure is relevant in line with the Primary Healthcare Revitalisation Programme of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He explained that setting up the Abaji Area Council Health Authority was a prerequisite for FCT to access the BHCPF. He expressed appreciation for the technical assistance the board received from USAID funded IHP on task order seven in the FCT. He added that the intervention had supported FCT to implement its policies to improve management and delivery of healthcare at all levels in the territory. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa and the Chairman of Abaji Area Council,

Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, pledged their support toward successful implementation of the health authority in Abaji. (NAN)