USAID Momentum repairs 57 complex Fistula cases in Sokoto 

USAID Momentum Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics (MSSFPO), an international group, has successfully repaired 57 Vesico Virgina Fistula (VVF) cases initially deemed irreparable, in Sokoto State.

MSSFPO Country Representative, Dr Kabiru Atta, disclosed the figure during the stakeholders’ meeting on the project sustainability and scaling up event on Thursday in Sokoto.

Atta, who was represented by Dr Umar Abdulrazaq, said the project implemented by Engender Health, has achieved 85 per cent success on surgical obsectric care, enhancing healthcare workers skills and Female Gentile Mutilation (FGM).

He said that other areas comprised VVF prevention, treatment and care for fistula patients through clinical capacity buildings.

He explained that the project, started in 2022, also work with partners to strengthen health system and expand access to contraceptive choices to all clients in Nigeria.

The Country Representative noted that Nigeria was among the countries with high rate of VVF prevalence which is mainly caused by prolonged labour and complications during childbirth.

He added that MSSFPO is implemented in five states of Nigeria, stressing that in Sokoto, the project covered seven local governments of Binji, Bodinga, Gada, Goronyo, Gwadabawa,Tambuwal and Sokoto North.

In his address, Mr Stanley Ossai, said that the project had facilitated the advancement of maternal and child health.

Ossai explained that the project had advocated for increase in budget allocation to fistula disease in the state which received positive result with N200 million allocated to the handlers.

Hajia Asabe Balarabe, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, reiterated government’s commitment to partner with agencies on enhancing healthcare services and better the lives of citizenry.

Balarabe, represented by Dr Abdulganiyu Yusuf, assured Sokoto residents that government would continue the rehabilitation of dilapidated health facilities across the state.

In his remarks, Alhaji Tukur Bodinga, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, said the assembly would pass a bill that would improve health service delivery to the people.

Bodinga, represented by Kabir Dauda, a colleague, underscored the importance of sensitising people on fistula cases, unsafe surgeries, FGM, harmful practices and other poor reproductive health practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the project focuses on reducing fistula cases and educating people on cultural norms that promote safe reproductive health services.

Fistula is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence mostly caused by prolonged .labour during child birth.

The condition can cause a lot of discomfort and, if left untreated, may cause serious bacterial infection which may result in sepsis, a dangerous condition that can lead to low blood pressure, organ damage or even death. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu