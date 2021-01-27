USAID, KADSEMA distribute relief materials to victims of gun attacks

The United State Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday distributed relief materials to victims of gun attacks in Kaduna. This, it did in collaboration with the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA). Abubakar Hassan, Executive Secretary of KADSEMA, said 300 households in eight communities were affected and were presently taking refuge at Gwagwada Community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He listed the communities affected as Kajari, Kugo 1&2, Fourty-Thirty, Katarma, Kankwana, Tawali, Kasauyi and Kaduru. He said that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of those affected by the attacks. Hassan said that the state government had been working with partners to respond to displaced communities so they could regain their normal lives. In her remarks, Omokide Chikodinaka, Programme Manager of USAID said the relief materials were meant to provide succour for the victims while supporting the state government’s efforts in resettling the displaced persons. She said that USAID donated the relief items in collaboration with KADSEMA under its Nigerian Early Recovery Initiative (NERI). Chikodinaka listed the items to include 300 bags of rice, 3,000 gallons of vegetable oil, 300 cartons of spaghetti, 300 mattress and 300 blankets. Others were 300 rechargeable lamps, 300 packs of cooking seasoning, 300 buckets, 300 sanitary pads, 300 cartons of detergents and bathing soaps, children cloths, mosquito nets and mats.

In his remarks, Mr Samaila Leeman, Chairman, Chikun Local Government Area, condemned the attack on the victims while commending USAID/NERI for providing relief materials.

He appealed to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to live in peace with their host community and ensure a clean and healthy environment to avoid outbreak of diseases. Leeman assured the IDPs that the state government was working on restoring security to their communities to enable them to resume their normal activities. (NAN)