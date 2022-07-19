USAID inaugurates training of trainers on GBV care, support in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The USAID, Integrated Health Programme (IHP), on Tuesday, inaugurated a five-day training of trainers on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) care and support for frontline health workers in Sokoto State.

The training was organised by the Centre for Comprehensive Promoting of Reproductive Health (CCPRH), with support from Hajiya Mariya Tambuwal, the wife of Sokoto State Governor.

Inaugurating the workshop, the governor’s wife reiterated the need for psychological and social support to survivors of GBV.

Tambuwal, who was represented by Hajiya Fatima Khalid, the Project Coordinator of Mariya Tambuwal Development Initiative (MTDI), urged health workers to assist and educate survivors, saying “it is one of the ways to curb the menace.

“The Mariya Tambuwal Development Initiative and USAID are long time partners in many aspects of humanitarian services in Sokoto.

“Myself and my husband will continue to appreciate USAID and other developmental partners for their tremendous efforts and support to the people of our dear state.’’

She added that the MTDI would continue to explore more ways of addressing the challenges of GBV and support the survivors.

“MTDI had conducted workshops on Anti Natal Care (ANC), GBV, Maternal New Born and Child Right (MNCH), Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHRs), Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and COVID-19.

“Recently, MTDI in partnership with Medicine San frontiers (Doctors without border) conducted training on GBV to nurses and midwives across general hospitals in Sokoto.’’

In his address Dr Usman Arrashid, the IHP State Director, represented by Mrs Anne Kpason, the USAID-IHP Gender and Social Inclusion Manager, said “the training is in recognition of health workers’ efforts as frontline soldiers in fighting GBV.”

He said the training was also to provide effective platform for updating of knowledge and improve skills of frontline health workers on GBV care and support.

Arrashid appreciated the state’s Ministry of Health, the State Primary Health Care Development Agency and the wife of the governor for ensuring an enabling environment for the exercise.

Dr Ovuoraye John, the Director, Adolescent School of Health and Elderly Care Division, Federal Ministry of Health, also thanked the organisers of the training.

John said “the training is so dear to the Ministry of Health. We urge participants to judiciously utilise the opportunity by supporting the fight against GBV.’’ (NAN)

