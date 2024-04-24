USAID-IHP Supports Federal Government to Improve PHCs service delivery in FCT

Integrated Health Programme (IHP), State Director, FCT said the five years USAID IHP expanded technical support to Nigeria was designed to champion reduction in child, maternal morbidity and mortality in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Adewumi Frances-Lois, said this during a one-day media engagement meeting on Tuesday in Dutse Alhaji.

According to her, the project had three objectives, to strengthening health systems, supporting Primary Health Care (PHC) services.

Others she said were to improve access to primary health care services and increase quality of PHC.

She stated that the purpose was to implement priority on PHC interventions in strengthen the health leadership and ward-level health systems as well as strengthen engagement with the government.

Frances-Lois said that the programme had achieved its set goals and objectives of contributing to FCT reductions in child maternal morbidity and mortality, while increasing the capacity of health systems.

This she said has sustainably supported the quality of PHC services, since its five years of operation in the territory.

“Support to FCT since inception among others is make-over of 50 PHCs in the FCT with provision of essential furniture, beddings, designed and deployed an e-portal for Private Health Establishments.

“ Registration and Monitoring Committee (PHERMC) for registration and licensing of private facilities

“Health care workers were trained in 126 facilities ,while on Maternal and new born health( MNH)530, Family Planning,(477) and child health (524) using the low dose high frequency approach.

“Trained 80 health care workers in 12 government hospitals on inpatient management of severe malaria, severe pneumonia and severe complicated malnutrition,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that USAID Integrated Health Programme (IHP) has expanded technical support to Nigeria to rapidly scale-up proven reproductive, maternal, newborn, child health, nutrition and malaria (RMNCH+NM) intervention.

While, IHP interventions were presence in Ebonyi, Bauchi, Kebbi, and Sokoto states, including FCT, to supports health policies and systems at the federal level.

Also, Mr David Barau, Public Relations Officer, FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) said that the benefit of the package was the basic components of care an enrollee beneficiary would receive from the healthcare provider at all levels .

Barau said that they have three types of care which are fully covered, partial exclusive and total exclusive.

He said that the scheme had commenced access to healthcare in September 2009.

Adding that, the scheme is a social health insurance that operates on the principle of solidarity, pooling of resources and risk sharing for the provision of affordable, accessible and qualitative health care to FCT residents and the nation at large.(NAN)

By Franca Ofili