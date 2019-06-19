USAID E-WASH mobilises water managers, journalists to enhance services

The U.S.-Agency for International Development (USAID) and Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (USAID E-WASH) have partnered with the Sokoto State Water Board and journalists on improved services delivery.

Mr Ziyok Ishaku, the Sokoto Team Leader of USAID E-WASH in a meeting on Wednesday, in Sokoto said the partnership would improve the health and hygiene of people through adequate sensitisation.

He said that the scheme would ensure improved delivery of water and sanitation services.

Ishaku said that the meeting was organised to discuss the role of media in disseminating relevant activities of the state water board and that of the E-WASH to the public.

He said that this would facilitate increased portable water access.

Ishaku said that the programme was a USAID sponsored activity designed to assist in formulating relevant policies which would assist in providing potable drinking water.

According to him, hundreds of households demand improvement in service delivery and government commitments in different states of the country.

Ishaku said that the E-WASH, through the State Water Board would ensure reduction in non-revenue water and be utilised for consumption and other efficient services.

According to him, the scheme will strengthen the governance, financial and technical viability of the water agencies in the beneficiary states.

Earlier, the General Manager, Sokoto State Water Board, Alhaji Ahmad Moyi, said that government had designed functional policies and programmes that would fast track the provision of portable water supply.

Moyi said that the collaboration with the media would enhance active participation of various stakeholders in disseminating relevant information to water customers in the state.

“The state water board will continue to strengthen their relationship with journalists to help create awareness and provide other platforms to resolve various challenges facing water customers in the state.

“The first water system came to existence in 1963 with the capacity of six million gallons to serve 100 households.

“With gradual reforms by government, the system now has the capacity to produce over 23 million gallons to serve the urban cities of the state.’’

Moyi advised water customers to pay for their water rates promptly to assist government in upgrading water system across the state.

The general manager also called on the public to cooperate with the board to enable it continue to provide potable water supply to compliment government efforts in the water sector.

The three-day event include presentations from E-WASH facilitators, government officials and interactions on water issues. (NAN)

