USAID donates N61m health equipment to FCT

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated N61.2 million Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health training equipment to Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Oluwadamilola Olaogun, at the handing over ceremony of the materials in Abuja on Thursday, said the donation was made to improve the quality of health care in FCT.

Olaogun said the gesture was part of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with FCT to help revitalise the healthcare system in the territory in order to deliver quality and more affordable health care services to its residents.

“Today, we are happy to be part of this handover ceremony of Low Dose High Frequency training equipment and supporting documents that will help FCT enhance the training of its health workforce.

“Adoption of Low Dose, High Frequency training methodology which improves the retention of information among staff trainees, represents a part of USAID support for improved healthcare in the territory and Nigeria as a whole.

“This assistance came through our implementing partner, Integrated Health Project (IHP), this our partner helps to improve the quality of health care in four states and FCT” she explained.

She urged those that would benefit from the training equipment to utilise them well as well as to develop a culture of continuous learning.

In his remarks, Mr Peter Oshaji, Leadership and Governance Advisor, IHP, said his organisation was committed to continued support with USAID to improve the healthcare system in the territory and other parts of the country.

He disclosed that USAID had also awarded grants of about N237 million to improve the clinical competencies of Primary Health Care workers in FCT.

The Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat at the FCT, Dr Mohammed Kawu, thanked USAID and IHP for the kind gesture.

Kawu said these two organisations had been wonderful partners to improve the healthcare delivery in the territory.

He, however, assured that the authority would ensure the judicious use of the training materials. (NAN)

