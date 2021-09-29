USAID donates ICT equipment to support Kaduna emergency response

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), under Nigeria Early Recovery initiative (NERI ), has donated Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)..Mr Adamu Garba, Programme Officer, USAID NERI, Kaduna, who delivered the equipment in Kaduna on Wednesday, said the gesture is aimed at supporting the emergency preparedness and response of SEMA in the state.He noted that equipping SEMA would guarantee the successful implementation of their programmes in the state, adding that the agency has been supportive in the state.“We coordinate with them, we see the need to support them so that they can do their job effectively and efficiently,” he said.“

We gave them gadgets that can enable them communicate with field officers in areas where there is no network signal, field operational items, five pieces of wireless card, nine pieces of transistor Radio.“Others are four medium satellites phones, cameras, printers, public address system, computer, four laptops window 10 pro Microsoft office, chairs, desks, among other items.Receiving the items, the Executive Secretary, SEMA, Mr Abubakar Hassan, thanked USAID Nigeria and NERI project for the donations.He said that the gesture has the capacity to boost and to make the agency do things differently.“

You all know that it is the mandate of the state and agencies of government to move from analogue-driven system to a digital-driven system.“And today, we have been supported to move digital-inclined SEMA and with this boost we can be rest assured that we would do much more in terms of bridging that gab during emergencies,” he said.

Hassan said that the support marked the beginning of stronger relationship with value and partnership with USAIDOn his part, Mr James Kanyip, Deputy Chief of staff, Deputy Governors office, said they hoped for more synergy and collaborations between the state and USAID.While commending USAID for the support, Kanyip tasked SEMA to continue to discharge its responsibilities with diligence.According to him, much is expected from SEMA in its service delivery and with the donations better results are expected. (NAN)

