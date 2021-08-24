USAID donates ICT centre to Kaduna community

The Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (NERI), has donated an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre to Fori community in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

NERI is a unit of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was inaugurated by the immediate past chairman of the council, Mr Peter Averik.

Speaking at the event, NERI Programme Manager, Mr Chikodinaka Omokide, said the idea of providing the ICT centre in Fori was informed by the need to build an inclusive knowledge based society.

Omokide, represented by Adamu Garba, described information and communication technology as a key contributor to individual and community development.

The programme manager noted that the centre would be jointly managed by the Village Heads of Fulani Ardo and Fori; and hoped it would help unite them the more.

In his remarks, Averik said the ICT centre would expose the people, especially the youths, to a wealth of information and career opportunities available in the digital world.

Averik expressed optimism that the centre would engender community development and bring about socio-economic benefits in Fori and adjoining communities.

He advised the people to make good use of the centre in line with its objectives of fostering enduring peace and harmony amongst them.

In their separate votes of thanks, Mr Vasco Maigari and Umar Kagoma, the village heads of Fori and Fulani Ardo respectively, described NERI’s intervention in the area as timely.

The two leaders restated the resolve of their people to continue to live peacefully and harmoniously with one another. (NAN)

