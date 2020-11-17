USAID commends Kebbi for improving primary healthcare

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has commended the Kebbi Government for its 82 per cent improvement in primary healthcare in 2019 from 54 per cent in 2012.

The Director, USAID Mission Abuja, Mrs Anne Patterson, gave the commendation in a virtual address to the 2020 First USAID/Kebbi State Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) review meeting on Tuesday.

She said that she was satisfied with the performance of government in the implementation of the MoU throughout the state in spite of the challenges on ground.

Petterson, who advised the government to digitise health data in the state, gave the assurance that USAID would further provide the state with the necessary input towards attaining the target objective.

“We sympathise with the government and people of Kebbi state on the recent flood which destroyed infrastructure, farmlands, foodstuffs and lives,” the director said.