USAID, Adamawa Govt develop 3 year-MTEF

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa Government, in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) State2State activity,has developed 2024 to 2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Speaking at the end the three-day technical support on Thursday in Yola, Miss Suzanne Myada, State2State’s Public Financial Management (PFM) specialist, said MTEF was mechanism that linked policy framework to the budget through a strategic expenditure planning process.

According to her, It guides a government’s decision-making over resource allocation and prioritisation of activities in accordance with state level development plan objectives.

“The MTEF will play a critical role in budget planning and preparation within the overall PFM cycle and therefore contribute to the effectiveness of subnational governments in line with the first objective of State2State Activity,” she said.

Dr Merry Paninga, Executive Chairman, Adamawa Planning Commission, lauded State2State for the technical support to Adamawa Government that ensured the timely preparation of annual budget.

She said prior to that, the state never had partners that helped with such technical support for the development of the state.

According to her, the document will assist a lot in preparation of its annual budget.

“Budget is an annual event that takes place because this document will assist a lot as it gives trend analysis to see how the budget is implemented, what are the lapses and see what are the areas that need to be improved upon.

Wunfe Anthony, Permanent Secretary, Budget Department, Ministry of Finance and Budget, commended USAID and the technical committee for coming together to have the document.

She said that at the end of the day, the document would imapct positively and improve on the livelihood of the citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the technical committee was drawn from Ministry of Finance and Budget, Planing Commission, Office of the Accountant General, Debt Management Agency, Board of Internal Revenue and State Assembly. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

