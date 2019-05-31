US should not bring China to her knees — Envoy

Mr Chu Maoming,the new Consul- General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos on Friday called on the U.S. Government not to attempt to bring China to her knees.

Chu in an article entitled “China not to Blame for Trade Talks Failure”, said that China had never wanted to fight a war of any kind

with the U.S.

According to him, the U.S. and China in May last year in Washington reached a consensus on trade and issued a joint statement on ending trade frictions.

“The 11th round of China-U.S. high-level trade talks ended recently with no agreement reached.

“The Trump administration, labeling China as `reneging on promises’, claimed that it has seen an erosion in commitments by China, and accused China of backtracking on its pledges and infringing upon its major concerns.

“Nonsense! It completely disregards facts, and such false accusation on China is nothing but a lie. It is quite clear that the U.S.

government changed its mind overnight, and broke the tentative deal already reached.

“It is the trade hawks in Washington who should be blamed. They should not count on their maximum pressure tactics to bring China down to her knees,’’ Chu said.

He disclosed that the Trump’s administration had two days after the joint statement said that it would impose a 25-percent tariff on 50

billion U.S. dollars’ worth of Chinese imports.

Chu, who said that keeping to promises was a moral principle for China, added that the door for talks between the U.S. and China

was still open.

“China has repeatedly called on the U.S. to change its course and meet the Chinese side halfway to reach a mutually

beneficial deal and resolve the conflict. The door for the talks is still open.

“China never wants to fight a war of any kind with the U.S.,’’ he said.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

