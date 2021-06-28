US Secretary of State, Sudanese PM discuss peace, economic reform in Sudan

 U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, on Sunday spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk, on achieving peace and implementing political, security and economic reform in Sudan.

A statement by Ned Price, Spokesperson US Department of State, said they also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan’s peace and Sudan’s commitment to normalising relations with Israel.

It said Mr. Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support Prime Minister Hamdouk and civilian-led Transitional Government.

They also discussed the Prime Minister’s new initiative to enhance national unity and implement steps to create a legislative , reform the Sudanese Armed Forces and integrate other forces into it as a professional army, and provide justice and accountability. (PANA/NAN)

