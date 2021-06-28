US Secretary of State, Sudanese PM discuss peace, economic reform in Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, on Sunday spoke with the Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk, on achieving peace and implementing political, security and economic reform in the Sudan.

A statement by Ned Price, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said they also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan’s peace agreements and Sudan’s commitment to normalising relations with Israel.

It said Mr. Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Prime Minister Hamdouk and the civilian-led Transitional Government.

They also discussed the Prime Minister’s new initiative to enhance national unity and implement steps to create a legislative council, reform the Sudanese Armed Forces and integrate other forces into it as a professional army, and provide justice and accountability. (PANA/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...