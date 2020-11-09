US donates PPEs to Nigerian armed forces

The long lasting relationship between Nigeria and the United States has remained beneficial to the Nigerian Armed Forces on health and allied matters thus, translating towards achieving some remarkable records in prevention, care and treatment of HIV, Ebola, Lassa Fever and recently the containment of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Babangida Hussaini made the remarks while receiving the donations of health care items including Personal Protective Equipment from the United States Department of Defence to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Babangida Hussaini who received the items on behalf of the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi noted that the collaboration has grown to include researches and several interventions that provides source of livelihoods through job creation for health care workers and professionals allied to healthcare delivery.

Specifically, the Permanent Secretary pointed out that “the Defence Referral Laboratory which was recently re-accredited with state-of–the-art diagnostic equipment was established with the support of the US government and these has greatly enhanced the capacity of our personnel leading to ground breaking research studies” he posits.

Babangida explained that outcomes of the researches have been utilized to upscale the prevention and management of infectious diseases especially at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his words “there is no gainsaying the fact that this donation would further enhance the ability of our front line medical staff in the fight to curtail the Covid-19 and to ensure that staff go about their duties with minimal risk of being exposed to harmful infectious agents.” he added.

The Permanent Secretary assured the Donors that the items would be appropriately deployed to relevant military facilities without delay or hindrance.

In her remarks while presenting the equipment, the United States charge de Affair, Nigeria, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, said the relationship between the United States and Nigeria has remained community oriented adding that the US would continue to support the Government and people of Nigeria for a better world.

The Director General, Defence Health Implementation Programme, Brig. Gen. Nathan Anelechi Okeji, while welcoming the guests to the ceremony, commended the visionary leadership of the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi and the US Ambassador to Nigeria for actualizing their understanding.

Highlight of the event, is the facility tour of the Nigerian Air force Hospital’s emergency Covid 19 Treatment Centre undertaken by the Permanent Secretary and other Guests.

.