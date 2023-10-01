US court orders Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s academic records

..Warns “I won’t entertain further delay request”

By Harry Awurumibe, Editor, Abuja Bureau

All may not be rosy in the Presidency as Justice Nancy Maldonado, of the United States (US) court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, has warned that no more request for stay of execution in the order of the court to release all the documents relating to the academic records of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU), would be entertained henceforth, warning him not to approach the court again for such.

She gave the warning on the day she affirmed the judgement by Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert, Magistrate of the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago court, which had earlier ordered the institution to release President Tinubu’s academic records by Monday, October 2, 2023.

In what represents a major victory for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, the judge specifically mentioned all relevant and non-privileged documents, such as Tinubu’s admission records, transcripts, and any other documents related to his education at CSU.

Atiku, former Vice President, had filed a lawsuit in the US court seeking to compel CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records, which he argued that the records were necessary for his case in Nigeria, in which he is challenging Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, a matter that has since shifted to the Supreme Court, after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), where it started initially, dismissed it for lacking merit.

Culled from PromptNews Online

