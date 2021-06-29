US congratulates Seychelles on 45th independence anniversary

 The US of State, Antony Blinken, has congratulated the people of Seychelles on the 45th anniversary of their independence which falls on Tuesday.

message, Mr Blinken said the US recognises the historic nature of Seychelles’ 2020 elections and the peaceful transition of power that followed, which reinforced the strong democratic values.

“We value our strong bilateral relationship, which is an anchor peace and security in the region, and we look forward to building this relationship even through many of continued cooperation,” said. (PANA/NAN)

