US congratulates Djibouti on 44th independence anniversary

June 28, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



 United Secretary State, Antony Blinken, has congratulated people Djibouti on their 44th independence anniversary which fell on Sunday.

In a statement, said United and Djibouti are partners in fostering security, stability and peace in Horn Africa.

“We commend Djibouti’s leadership in region, from hosting of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to its contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia, and the important mediating role it plays,” Mr. Blinken said.

added that the will continue to work the government and the people of Djibouti “to strengthen institutions, expand economic opportunities, and advance common interests”. (PANA/NAN)

