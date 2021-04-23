The US has congratulated the Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, and the Movement for Democracy (MpD) for the party’s victory in the country’s 18 April parliamentary election.

The US State Department, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ned Price, also expressed admiration for the Cabo Verdean people and the transparent conduct of their free and fair elections.

“Through these peaceful elections – which involved a historic level of participation by women candidates, including by the first female leader of a major party – Cabo Verde has further cemented its position as a model of democracy in the region,” the statement said.

“With our shared commitment to democratic governance, we deeply value our strong relationship with Cabo Verde, which stretches back more than 200 years,” the statement added.

The US said it was looking forward to continuing their work together to advance the full range of the bilateral partnership, particularly in the commercial, educational, and security spheres. (PANA/NAN)

