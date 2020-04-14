Urban Renewal: Kaduna opens new routes

Kaduna State Government has designated alternative routes that will ease the flow of traffic around Kawo area of Kaduna metropolis, as the reconstruction of the flyover commences.

The Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency(KADRA), Engr Mohammed Lawal Magaji who made this known in a press release on Tuesday, further said that the bridge area will be cordoned off from traffic during the construction, advising motorists and pedestrians to bear with the temporary inconveniences.

According to him, three new lanes have been constructed for traffic going out of Kaduna town, adding that the ‘’two outer lanes are dedicated to trucks, trailers and tankers, while the inner lane is for other category of vehicles.’’

Engr Magaji also said that ‘’traffic coming into Kaduna have four lanes; the two inner lanes are for vehicles heading to town and the rest two outer lanes are for those going to Mando and Western bye-pass.’’

‘’Traffic going out of Kaduna from Mando have two lanes to Ali Akilu way, but they will make a detour at St Patrick’s Church U-turn,’’ he added.

The Managing Director said that the road component of the Urban Renewal Project of Governor Nasir El Rufai administration is aimed at cutting travel time within the metropolis and opening up the town for commercial activities.