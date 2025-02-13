‘Uproar’ as Tuface announces plan to marry Igbinedion’s grand daughter, Natasha

By Deborah Ifeanyi and Chinemerem Ndinojue

Netizens, especially some fans of music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, have lashed at him for confirming romantic relationship with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, expressing his desire to marry her.

Natasha Osawaru is the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly and grand-daughter of Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports tha the development has set social media abuzz, with mixed reactions from fans.

Many expressed dismay that the decision of the 49-year-old father of six to openly acknowledge his intention to marry another wife within two weeks of announcing his separation from his estranged wife, Annie, was unreasonable.

X user @SimoncoleB , said: “Lol, Tuface don fall him hand big time. The gist in Benin is of disappointment, the matter cast.

“Most Benin guys and girls dey shame on his behalf. so many voice note of insults and embarrassment flying all over Benin for this his matter.

“To the extent that he went to the House of Assembly. Well,it’s he’s choice anyway. What to do about Tuface

@fellownaijas said:“If at that level, the Hon. decides to get herself into the mess that is Tuface’s family life then she does so knowing fully well what she’s chosen. Not our business to be honest.

@KilenaJoan wrote: “The man is a classic narcissist and manipulator who lacks empathy and emotional maturity.”

@thasly1 wrote: “Must he rush and remarry. I mean, he’s just exiting one and wants to jump into another. Has all the baggages of the last one been cleared.

“Plus, this man has been in various relationships over the years and no be small man, why not spend some time alone for now and reflect.”

@vantage_suite wrote: “Can you see how 2baba, a recalcitrant, unapologetic and serial cheat who has fathered kids with several women despite having Annie, has asked to marry Honorable Natasha and she is happy to go on a journey with him.

“2baba is a hoe and Natasha can see it clearly. However, women have that thing where they believe they can change a man.

“Men will sweet talk you until it is time to walk the talk. Anyone who chooses to date or marry baba knows what she signed up for.”

@EdoVibeQueen wrote: “2Face, abi na Tuface, has never come out to stand up for his wife, Annie, at any point of their marriage. Just one week of people talking about Natasha, he don set ring light with Nigerian flag for back. Maybe he thinks he is now a honourable because he dey date honorable Natasha. He thinks it’s sexually transmitted? He set ring light dey do press conference, make dem leave Natasha alone. Wonderful”

@nellycentz wrote: “TuBaba get eyes abeg. Man get Lawyer, E get Doctor. E get aktress. Now na Politician. Learn from Mr Idibia”

@Homoshayley wrote: “That man is a legend who’s so revere by a lot of people both in the music industry and outside of it, at his age he really shouldn’t be found in this typa drama tbh.”

@EdoVibeQueen wrote: “Tuface is actually very shameless Men are something else, oh! Anyway, fear men they will stain your white’

@kusssman wrote: “How many years, 2face never came to social media to stop the bullying of Annie but e don do press conference for the incoming wife.”

@Layzeeloli posted :“God please keep shameful and lustful men like this very far away from me.Lord any man that’ll bring shame to my family keep them extremely far away with zero contact Lord Jesus please.”

NAN reports that 2Baba and Annie’s relationship began in 1999 as a friendship that later became romantic.

The young actress became popular when she appeared in 2Baba’s famous “African Queen” music video in 2004, and they had their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008.

In 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine’s Day in Lagos, and they had a private wedding the same year.

Their glamorous white wedding took place in Dubai on March 23 2013, and they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.(NAN)