Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectUploading of elections results to IReV for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi in progress
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Uploading of elections results to IReV for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi in progress

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
20

By Emmanuel Olorinuha

The uploading of results from polling units for Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo is in progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 5:55pm, 1,417 polling units results for Bayelsa, representing 63.15 per cent of the 2,244 expected polling units results, had been uploaded by INEC.


NAN reports that the results were uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated portal.

For Imo, 2,899 out of 4,720 expected polling units results, representing 60.93 per cent, were so far uploaded.

Also, 1,914 out of 3,508 polling units results, representing 54.56 per cent of the governorship election results for Kogi, had been uploaded on the INEC portal. (NAN)

Previous article
Imo election: PDP’s Anyanwu alleges vote buying, other malpractices
Next article
Abducted INEC official regains freedom – Official
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.