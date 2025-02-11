Uphold the purpose of NYSC, Ondo coordinator tasks corps members

The Ondo State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Kuburat Bakare, has tasked corps members to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers

The Ondo State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Kuburat Bakare, has tasked corps members to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the scheme.

Bakare made this known on Tuesday during the Closing Ceremony/Terminal Parade for the 2024 Batch ‘C’ (Stream II) corps members deployed to Ondo State and their counterparts dislodged from Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the parade took place at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, which hosted 1291 corps members deployed to Ondo State and 781 dislodged from Lagos State.

She emphasised the objective of the scheme, which included mobilising and exposing the highly-skilled segment of youths to Nigeria’s complexities, challenges, realities, and socio-political existence, as a people with a common destiny.

According to the coordinator, corpers should imbibe and internalise the lessons learnt within the short spell of their orientation and make them guiding principles throughout the service year and beyond.

“You must, therefore, put yourselves at the forefront of the promotion of our crusade for national re-orientation of rebirth as enunciated by our dear president.

“You must also give impetus to our quest for a renewed sense of oneness in an egalitarian nation where no man is oppressed

“Obtain official permission from relevant and appropriate authorities before embarking on any journey, and be warned against travelling in the night for any reason.

“Also, endeavour to acquire at least one life skill before the end of your service year.

“If you do this, you will be happy for not only contributing to the socio-economic development of your respective states, but Nigeria in general.

“I urge you, therefore, to rededicate yourselves by making the best use of this once in a lifetime opportunity in the service of our people,” she said. (NAN)