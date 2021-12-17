Uphold moral standards, CCB tells public officers

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has called on public officers to uphold moral standards as they carry out government activities.

Prof. Muhammed Isah, Chairman, CCB, gave the advice on Friday in Abuja at a workshop on strict compliance with assets declaration and code of conduct for public officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was organised for no fewer than 40 staff of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority Nigeria.

Isah, who was represented by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, Federal Commissioner, Education, Advocacy Services of the bureau, noted that it was important for them to get acquainted with the code of conduct of public officers.

“Public officers are in custody of the wealth of the nation, traditionally they are supposed to implement the policies using the resources of the nation.

“At the same time, we want to safeguard the resources of the nation so that these resources do no go to the wrong hands.

“We don’t want to go to prosecution without education, that is why we are putting education first so that everybody will legally be aware that ignorance of the law is not excusable.

“But in moral aspect, we want to see that everybody is fully aware of what they have to do.

“This will change their attitude and their disposition to the use of resources to the benefit of the nation,” he said.

The chairman also charged the participants to pass the lessons from the workshop to their colleagues in their various departments.

Mr Umana Okon, Director-General, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority Nigeria, represented by Mr Morgan Mmahi, appreciated the CCB for training the participants as it will go a long way to create awareness.

Mmahi urged the participants to adhere to the code of conducts for public servants as it is very important.

He also added abiding by the codes would ensure a corrupt free nation, thereby bringing about national development.

NAN also reports that certificate were given to all of the participants.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...