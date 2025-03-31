Uphold lessons of Ramadan, religious leaders advise Muslims

Religious leaders in Ebonyi have advised Muslim faithful to continue to uphold the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period to sustain the state and country at large.

By Uchenna Ugwu

Religious leaders in Ebonyi have advised Muslim faithful to continue to uphold the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period to sustain the state and country at large.

They gave the advice on Sunday at the CAS Eid prayer ground to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Abakaliki.

According to them, Muslim faithful must continually exhibit lessons learnt from Ramadan.

The Wakili of Hausa Community in Ebonyi, Alhaji Idris Datti, urged the Muslim faithful to continuously exhibit the act of perseverance, tolerance, patience and love in dealing with people.

The Second-in-Command of the Sariki Hausa Community in the state, Alhaji Danjuma Gambo, at the prayer said there was need to imbibe the lessons learnt after Ramadan, to ensure peace and progress.

He emphasised the importance of religious tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

He prayed to Allah to strengthen Nigerian leaders so they could lead the nation uprightly.

“I pray for the ability of our leaders to address the challenges bedeviling the county,

“Let us continue to exercise perseverance, tolerance, sacrifice, patience and love in dealing with people,” Gambo said.

The Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Abakaliki, Aminu Labaran said that the celebration marked the end of Ramadan.

“My message is for a continuous peaceful coexistence.

“I am optimistic that prayers and positive attitudinal change among Nigerians will bring solution to the challenge facing the country,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim Obiahu, Chairman of Muslim Rights Concerns in Ebonyi said in spite the end of Ramadan, Muslim faithful must remain just and truthful.

Patty Haruna, also a faithful, congratulated all Muslims in the world for the successful conclusion of the exercise.

She called on them to uphold the spirit of sacrifice and discipline for the betterment of the country.

Haruna encouraged wealthy individuals to continue to assist the less privileged as practiced during Ramadan. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)