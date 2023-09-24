Uphold highest level of integrity, be professionals in your conduct- Ag. CGC charges Cadets

By Chimezie Godfrey

Ag. Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has charged the Basic Coruse I/2023 Cadets to uphold the highest level of integrity and professionalism while discharging their lawful duties.

The Ag. CGC delivered this charge on Friday, September 28, 2023, at the Passing Out Parade of Course 1/2023 at the Nigeria Customs Service Training College in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event was attended by the Ag. CGC, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Manasseh Jatau, a retired Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, senior officers of the service, and representatives of sister agencies, among others.

The Ag. CGC congratulated the cadets on their successful completion of training and welcomed them into the service. He expressed hope for a better service, equipped them with knowledge and skills, and urged them to make a meaningful difference in the nation.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, good conduct, and the highest level of integrity in their actions, reminding them that they represent excellence and the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Ag. CGC also announced a significant enhancement to the service’s training and development framework, stating that officers within the superintendent cadre, starting from those graduating that day, would undergo a mandatory refresher course every five years.

The Training College Commandant, DC Haniel Hadisson, advised the cadets to maintain the high standard of discipline they experienced during their compulsory six-month training while executing their duties. He expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Acting Comptroller-General and his team.

As a reward for excellence, awards were presented to outstanding cadets who had distinguished themselves through dedication and hard work.

In total, 81 Cadets successfully completed their training and passed out of the Training College after six months of rigorous preparation.

