UPF Nigeria directorate of interreligious affairs calls for 3 day nationwide prayers for release of kidnapped girls

UPF Nigeria calls for 3 day nationwide prayers for release of kidnapped girls

The month of March is dedicated to activities related to women at the United Nations and expected to be commemorated around the world.

As we march into March 2018, let us not ignore the recent challenge facing our nation, especially the kidnap of over 100 girls in Yobe state.

The UPF Nigeria Directorate of Interreligious Affairs is appealing to all religious persons, groups and institutions to join in the nationwide prayers for the safe and urgent release of the kidnapped girls from March 2 – 4, 2018.

On Friday, March 2, 2018, we urge all Muslim faithfuls to please pray in all mosques across the country for the release of the girls. In particular, those who worship at the National Mosque should kindly

respond to this national challenge

On Saturday, March 3, we urge all Seventh Day Adventists and others that worship on Saturdays to pray in all their worship places for the release of the girls too,

On Sunday,March 4, we urge all Christians to please pray in all churches across the country and at the ational Ecumenical Center in particular for the release of the kidnapped girls.

Our national challenges are not only social and political but also spiritual. Therefore, we need to combine both political and social responses with spiritual solutions too. As we pray, let us remember the military who shall be working on the ground for their safe release.

Kindly share with others who may be able to join in the call for prayers. Our collective response across all divides may become a point of intervention