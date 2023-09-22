UPDATE:Tribunal upholds Gov Mutfwang’s election

By Polycarp Auta

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Plateau has upheld the election of Caleb Mutfwang, as elected governor of the state.

The tribunal sitting in Jos dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.

The tribunal held that the PDP held valid congress in the state.

The tribunal also held that the issue of nomination and sponsorship of a candidate is a solely pre-election matter..

NAN reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, is challenging the declration of Mutfwang by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On March 20, the INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof Idris Amali, announced Mutfwang as the winner having scored 525,299 votes, while Yilwatda polled 481,370 votes.

According to the results, the PDP won in 10 local government areas (LGAs), including Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Lantang North, Langtang South, Riyom, Mikang, Mangu, Jos East, Qua’an Pan and Bokkos (NAN)

