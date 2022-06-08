UPDATE:Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket for 2023 General Elections

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

He scored 1,271 votes to clinch the ticket.

Tinubu, also the National Leader of the party, defeated 13 other aspirants to emerge the flag bearer at the end of the Special National Convention of the party on Wednesday in Abuja.

The other aspirants included Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Mr Tein Jack-Rich and Gov. Ben Ayade.

Others were Gov. David Umuahi, Sen. Ahmad Yarima, Dr Ahmed Lawal, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Gov. Yahaya Bello and Mr Ogbonnaya Onu.

The race began with 23 aspirants, but nine withdrew shortly before the commencement of voting at the convention.

They included Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Dr Felix Nicholas, former Gov. Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom, former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Below is the list of the aspirants and their votes.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu- 1, 271 votes.

Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba one vote.

Pastor Tunde Bakare- zero vote.

Sen. Ahmad Yarima – four votes.

Sen. Rochas Okorocha – zero vote.

Mr Tein Jack Rich – zero vote.

Gov. Ben Ayade – 37 votes.

Gov. David Umuahi – 38 votes.

Dr Ahmad Lawal – 152 votes.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo- 235 votes.

Mr Rotimi Amaechi- 316 votes.

Gov. Yahaya Bello – 47 votes.

Mr Ogbonnaya Onu – one vote.

Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu- zero vote. (NAN)

