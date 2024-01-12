Friday, January 12, 2024
UPDATE:Supreme Court upholds Sanwo-Olu's election as governor of Lagos State

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Supreme Court upholds Sanwo-Olu as duly elected governor of Lagos State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party for lacking in merit.

Justice Garba Lawal prepared and read the lead judgement in the Lagos State governorship dispute.

Other justices, who made up the panel for Lagos- Justices Inyang Okoro, Emmanuel Agim, uwani Abba-aji, Adamu Jauro are reading their version. It’s a unanimous decision.

They say the petition is a gross abuse of court process.(NAN)

by Ebere  Agozie

