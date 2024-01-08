UPDATE:Supreme Court affirms Alia’s election as Benue governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue.

The court dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Titus Uba, its candidate in the 2023 governorship election.

Justice John Okoro, who led the five members of the panel of justices delivered the judgment on Monday.

The governorship election petition tribunal and the court of appeal in Abuja had affirmed the election of Alia as governor of Benue state under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Not pleased with the judgments, Uba approached the apex court for redress.

Alia, who is a Catholic priest, was also given a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Kuta, said the APC candidate polled 473,933 votes to defeat his closest rival, Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 223,914 votes. (NAN)

By Ebere Agozie

