UPDATE:Strike: NLC urges workers to return to work

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers to returned to work on Thursday, as the two-day warning strike called by the Congress has ended.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President said on Wednesday in Abuja titled, “The two-day Nationwide Warning Strike: Nigerian Workers Have Spoken”, on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that workers had embarked on a two-day nationwide strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, over unfulfilled agreements by the Federal Government on petrol subsidy removal.

The decision by the Labour grounded economic and commercial activities in several states of the Federation.

Ajaero , while commending all, for their commitment noted that significant strides was made in achieving the goals set by the National Executive Council (NEC), meeting which prompted the initiation of the warning strike.

According to him, it is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight.

“We earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement.

“We would like to take this moment to express our profound appreciation for your unwavering determination and dedication, which played a pivotal role in the resounding success of this action.

“Your contributions during this warning strike exemplify your unwavering commitment to our shared cause,”he said.

He said that in the event that the government failed to provide the appropriate responses to the demands, the Congress encourage all to maintain thei steadfast resolve.

He added that, the same passion and determination that fueled this warning strike will be crucial if we find ourselves compelled to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

The NLC president therefore, commended

all affiliates, state councils, and esteemed members for their unwavering support and active participation in the two-day nationwide warning strike.

“This collective effort was undertaken to emphasize our strong conviction that the government should prioritise the welfare of our citizens and adhere to our established statutes.

“Congress is not unmindful of the actions of detractors and fifth columnists but in the face of them all,.

“We remain undaunted and more committed to the defense of Nigerian workers and people at any given time. Our nation deserves better.

” Together, we shall continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the voice of the people is heard and that our country moves in the right direction,”he said.(NAN)

