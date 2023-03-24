UPDATE:Osun Governorship: Appeal Court affirms Adeleke’s election

by Edith Nwapi
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun.
The appelate court set aside the verdict of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked him from office. (NAN)
