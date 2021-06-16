UPDATED: World Blood Donor Day: FMC Yola records 92 voluntary donors –official

June 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project 0



No fewer than 92 persons on Tuesday voluntarily donated Blood to save lives at Federal (FMC), Yola to mark  the 2021 World Blood Donor Day.

The Chief (CMD), Dr Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed this while briefing the newsmen at the end of the exercise in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports CMD was represented by Dr Chavala Gundiri, a resident doctor and also a Hematologist at the hospital.

“We celebrated the World Blood Donor Day today, Tuesday, because June 14 was a public holiday, marking Nigeria’s Democracy Day,” he said.

Abubakar said that there was a need for advocacy, with a view to encourage people to donate as a social responsibility in saving lives.

According to him, the health benefits of blood donation include free and listed in the donor register to be able to from the donation should the need arises.

He added safest donors include being healthy, safe blood and falling between the ages of 18 to 65 years.

Abubakar said that other qualities are having 50kg and above weight and having a PCV 36 to 45 for female and 40 to 52 for male.

He identified those who are not to donate blood to include the medically unfit, pregnant and breastfeeding women, those on medication and those with sickle cell and venereal diseases.

According to him, the beneficiaries of donated blood are those with severe anaemia and bleeding in pregnancy and childbirth, accident victims, patients undergoing surgery and cancer, AIDs and sickle cell patients.

NAN reports World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every June 14 to promote awareness regarding need for safe blood and to appreciate the contribution of voluntary blood donors in saving lives.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,