UPDATED: Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Police on Tuesday dismissed as misleading, stories making the rounds that four terrorists entered the Grace of God Church, Onitsha, Anambra on Sunday in an effort to bomb the place.

Police spokesman in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated in Awka that a Facebook post by one Chinasa Nworu that terrorists sneaked into the church was meant to mislead the public.

Nworu had claimed in the post that a mob lynched one of the suspected terrorists, while the three others fled into a nearby military barrack.

“The post was not only false, but a complete mischievous scheme to cause tension in the state by inciting ethnic, and or religious hatred and conflict.

“The police will not allow bad elements in any guise to distract the peace enjoyed in the state,’’ he stated.

Ikenga explained that the police received a distress call on Sunday that one criminal was set ablaze in an area of the town.

“Police operatives made enquiries on arrival at the scene and gathered that the victim was a criminal caught in an attempt to rob someone before he was lynched by an angry mob,’’ he stated.

He added that there was no military barracks close to where the incident happened as claimed by the Facebook user

“It was just a mischievous and sensational reaction by the Facebook user to achieve his selfish desire from the unfortunate incident; that is why he posted the write-up without effort at verification of the facts,’’ he added.

Ikenga stressed that the police had always condemned mob action whenever an arrest was made in respect of any crime.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, as ordering an investigation of the Facebook user, describing the post as unfortunate and one capable of misinforming and misleading the public. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

