Updated: Sigma Golf to wind up, forfeit Keystone Bank shares to FG

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday ordered forfeiture to the Federal Government, of Sigma Golf Nig. Ltd. rights, title and interest in 6,250,000,000 units of the Keystone Bank Ltd. ordinary shares of N1.00 each.

The court also ordered winding up of the company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi gave the order in a judgment in Lagos.

The judgment followed guilty plea by the Chairman of the company, Umaru Hamidu-Modibbo, who represented the company.

The chairman pleaded guilty to an amended six-count charge brought against Sigma Golf by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge bothered on conspiracy to steal, stealing, transfer of property derived from stealing with the aim of concealing the origin and evade the legal consequences.

Sigma Golf had entered a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.

The company was arraigned alongside a former Managing Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru.

While Sigma Golf pleaded guilty to the six-count charge, Kuru pleaded not guilty.

Oshodi held that he was satisfied that Sigma Golf admitted guilt of its own volition.

He said: “I am satisfied that the second defendant was aware of the nature of the amended information and the consequences of the plea.

“All its rights, title and interest in the 6,250,000,000 units of Keystone Bank’s ordinary shares of N1.00 each shall be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria represented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“In respect of the facts and circumstances of the instant case, the complainant agrees not to pursue criminal charges both now and in the future against Alhaji Umaru Hamidu-Modibbo and Sigma Golf Nig. Ltd.”

The judge also held that Hamidu-Modibbo agreed to fully cooperate with EFCC in any ongoing or future investigations relating to the matter, including providing truthful testimony if required.

NAN reports that EFCC had stated that Kuru, Hamidu-Modibbo, Ifie Sekino (still at large) and Sigma Golf, sometime in 2016, conspired to steal by dishonestly converting N20 billion, property of AMCON, through Heritage Bank Ltd. to the use of Sigma Golf for acquisition of Keystone Bank Ltd.

The commission also stated that Sigma Golf and the others transfered N10 billion derived directly from stealing with the aim of concealing the origin of the said sum and evade the legal consequences.

EFCC lead counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that the commission agreed with Sigma Golf on the plea bargain in accordance with legal principles, justice and public policy.

Oyedepo submitted that the terms of the plea bargain agreement included the company pleading guilty to all the six counts and winding up.

NAN reports that the chairman and the legal representative of Sigma Golf, Mr David Idemu, confirmed to the court that the plea bargain agreement was made voluntarily.

Kuru’s lawyer, Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN), did not oppose the agreement.

Oshodi consequently convicted Sigma Golf and adopted the terms of the agreement.

The judge earlier granted Kuru bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties, who must swear to an affidavit of means.

The sureties must also provide evidence of tax payment in the last three years, according to the judge.

Oshodi adjourned the case until March 7 for ccommencement of trial. (NAN)