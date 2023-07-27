UPDATED: Senate unveils Tinubu’s Ministerial list

By Haruna Salami

Ministerial list sent by President Bola Tinubu:

Abubakar Momoh

Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tukur

Arc. Ahmad Dangiwa

Barr. Hanatu Musawa

Chief Uche Nnaji

Dr. Betta Edo

Dr. Doris Ujoka

HE David Umahi

HE Nyesome Wike

HE Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

HE Nasiru El-Rufai

Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo

Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha

Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

Hon Stella Okojete

Hon. Ojo Kennedy Ohanenye

Mr. Bello Mohammad Goronyo

Mr. Dele Alake

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi

Mr. Mohammad Idris

Mr. Olawale Edu

Mr. Waheed Adabayo Adelabu

Mrs. Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Prof. Ali Pate

Pro. Joseph Userv

Sen. Abubakar Kyari

Sen. John Eno

Sen. Sani Abubakar Danladi

Akpabio said the list is not exhaustive as more names will be sent by President Bola to.

The list was committed to the Committee of the Whole.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

