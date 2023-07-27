UPDATED: Senate unveils Tinubu’s Ministerial list

By Haruna Salami
Ministerial list sent by President Bola Tinubu:
Abubakar Momoh
Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tukur
Arc. Ahmad Dangiwa
Barr. Hanatu Musawa
Chief Uche Nnaji
Dr. Betta Edo
Dr. Doris Ujoka
HE David Umahi
HE Nyesome Wike
HE Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
HE Nasiru El-Rufai
Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo
Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha
Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
Hon Stella Okojete
Hon. Ojo Kennedy Ohanenye
Mr. Bello Mohammad Goronyo
Mr. Dele Alake
Mr. Lateef Fagbemi
Mr. Mohammad Idris
Mr. Olawale Edu
Mr. Waheed Adabayo Adelabu
Mrs. Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
Prof. Ali Pate
Pro. Joseph Userv
Sen. Abubakar Kyari
Sen. John Eno
Sen. Sani Abubakar Danladi
Akpabio said the list is not exhaustive as more names will be sent by President Bola to.
The list was committed to the Committee of the Whole.