By Haruna Salami

The Senate Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.

The request was contained in a letter dated January 27, 2021 and was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

The appointees for confirmation are: Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air staff.

They are to replace the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chiefnof Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Meanwhile, President Buhari in a separate request to the Upper Chamber, sought the confirmation of Barr. Victor Chinemerem Muruako as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The request was contained in a letter dated January 18, 2021 and also read during plenary by the Senate President.

According to Buhari, the confirmation request was made in accordance with provision of Section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

In another letter, Buhari requested the Senate to confirm former CDS, Service Chiefs, one other, as non-career ambassador-designate

Also to be confirmed are the former Service Chiefs – Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe; former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The President in the letter requesting the confirmation of appointment of the former CDS and Service Chiefs also sought the confirmation of Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (rtd) as a non-career ambassador-designate.