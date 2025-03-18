Updated: Senate probes alleged annexation of maritime territory, mangrove islands in Akwa-Ibom by Cameroon

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged annexation of maritime territory and mangrove island villages of Effiat clan in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

Senate resolution was sequel to adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North East) and co-sponsored by six other senators at plenary on Tuesday.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) was named Chairman of the ad-hoc committee.

Other members of the committee included Senators Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC-Ondo) Seriake Dickson (Baylesa West), Shehu Kaka (Borno Central),Ipalibo Harry Banigo (PDP-Rivers).

Others are Agom Jarigbe (PDP-Rivers), Ekong Sampson.(PDP- Akwa Ibom),Aniekan Bassey senators.(PDP-Akwa Ibom).

NAN also reports that Mbo mangrove island is a fishing settlement, which lies west of the Rio Del Ray estuary and serves as the official borderline between Nigeria and Cameroon.

According to reports, the island hosts oil wells and abundant gas reserves.

Bassey in his motion brought under orders 41 and 51 of Senate standing rules said the areas were not part of the territory ceded to the government of Cameroon.

He said given the 1913 Anglo-Japan treaties and the International Court of Justice ruling of Oct 2002, the encroachment into the territories were illegal.

According to him, the encroachment had led to huge economic loss of over 2,560 oil wells and gas revenues which were to accrue to Nigeria.

He said the annexation was very pathetic saying that it was monumental and a national embarrassment that foreign laws are imposed by Cameroonian government on Nigerians living in 16 ancestral homes and villages.

Bassey added that it was a threat that the Anglo-Island waters situated at the geographical location of Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state was currently under administrative control of the Republic of Cameroon.

This, he said was illegal and contrary to the 1913 Anglo-Japan treaties and the International Court of Justice decision of October 2002 and section 12 sub sections 1,2 3 of the Nigerian Constitution as amended.

He said the islands and waters are economically important to the region, as it also hosts copious fishing routes.

“It is worrisome that that the continued expansionist foreign policy of the Republic of Cameroon after independence of Nigeria through illegal annexation of the 16 villages of the Nigerian mangrove Islands, waters and oil wells constitutes a breach of international law.

“It is an affront on Nigeria’s territorial integrity and unlawful exploitation of Nigeria’s economic resources,” he said.

He said the International Court of Justice had ordered both Nigeria and Cameroun to withdraw sovereignty over areas they were not entitled to under 1913 Anglo German treaties.

This, he said resulted in Nigeria hurriedly ceding over 32 villages from Adamawa to the Lake Chad areas to the Republic of Cameroon

However, he said Cameroon on its part had continued to hold up Nigerian territories, thus adversely affecting the people and the economy of the entire nation.

In their contributions Senator Serieke Dickson (Bayelsa West) lamented the plight of people in the affected areas describing them as “stateless” people as both Cameroun and Nigeria treat them any how.

He paid glowing tribute to late Nigerian Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha who he said deployed troops to protect Nigerians during his reign.

Barau Jibrin (Kano North), Deputy Senate President while supporting the motion said “we need to move into action because we cannot wait for a minute”.

Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) said “this is not a small matter “ and urged the Senate President and the entire leadership to take the matter to President Tinubu, add6 that what happened to Akwa Ibom state happened to all Nigeria”.

He said other African countries think of Nigeria as a “lame duck giant” and suggested that Nigeria should revisit her foreign policy which sees Africa as centre piece”.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) described threats from Cameroun as challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria, sdd8”we need to report it to the United Nations”.

Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) advised that frantic efforts should be made to enforce the International Court of Justice ruling on the mangrove islands, saying that Nigeria can not be beneficiary of the judgement and not enforce .

He urged the Attorney General of the Federation to seek away to enforce the judgement delivered since 2012 that the mangrove islands was part of Nigeria.

“Let us act fast and recover our territory with over 2,000 oil wells”, he said.

Senate, in its resolution also said its leadership would engage President Bola Tinubu on the issue, while urging the President to engage diplomatic relations on the issue of illegal annexation of Nigeria ‘s maritime territory and mangrove region by Cameroon.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio urged the ad-hoc committee to report back its findings in two weeks.